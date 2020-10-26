Newbuild CMA CGM container ship contacted berth UPDATE Statement

Oct 26 CMA CGM Statement:

CMA CGM Kourou collided with quay at Port of Spain on October 24th. Captain maneuvered to avoid collision with the crane. Damages are minor and everybody ashore and onboard is safe. No explosion occurred. We are working with all relevant authorities to fully assessed the damages.

Container ship CMA CGM KOUROU suffered engine failure while berthing at Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, at night Oct 24, on arrival from Philipsburg, St. Maarten, Caribbean. Reportedly, berth and the ship sustained damages, extent unknown. CMA CGM KOUROU was berthed and later commenced cargo operations, as of 0430 UTC Oct 26 she was still in port.

CMA CGM KOUROU is a newbuild, received by company in China, maiden voyage started in Jan 2020. Accidents caused by engine failures and/or explosion are spiking since the beginning of this year, and little doubt remains, many of them can be attributed to new green and clean fuels and technologies.

Container ship CMA CGM KOUROU, IMO 9845659, dwt 26757, capacity 2200 TEU, built 2020, flag Cyprus, manager CMA CGM SA The French Line.