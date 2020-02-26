Maritime Bulletin Daily Feb 25 – 26

Mikhail VoytenkoMB Daily
Accidents
• Disabled bulk carrier under tow, North sea Update
• Latvian freighter disabled, on tow, Baltic sea
• General cargo ship grounding, West Africa
• Fast ferry near-sink, Rio de La Plata
• Thai bulk carrier crew died having respiratory problems, Brazil
• Coronavirus fears latest victims: cruise ship in Caribbean and container ship in Med
• Largest drug bust in Aruba history, ship crew arrested, Russian trace
• Aground and Not Under Command vessels Worldwide Alerts (1 grounding)

Author

My name is Mikhail Voytenko, I’m Russian, professional merchant marine navigator, by education and former experience. I own and run Maritime Bulletin website for more than 10 years. I've been involved in solving a number of piracy hijack cases, including the hijack of ro-ro FAINA, loaded with tanks. It was me who made public, and unravel, freighter ARCTIC SEA mystery. I've been also closely involved in a number of maritime disaster, one of them being MSC FLAMINIA major fire.