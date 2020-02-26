Largest drug bust in Aruba history, ship crew arrested, Russian trace

Aruba, Caribbean, made probably, the biggest narcotics bust in island’s history, seizing general cargo ship ARESSA in the morning Feb 25, and taking her to Oranjestad. The ship was en route from Guaranao Port, Venezuela, to Thessaloniki Greece, it is said that at least one ton of narcotics, most probably cocaine, was found. She sailed from Suriname early February, called Guaranaó in Punto Fijo, and then set sail for Greece. The ship was intercepted in international waters, and arrested after drugs were found. 7 people are arrested, including Captain of the ship.

General cargo ship ARESSA, IMO 7612498, dwt 2649, built 1978, flag Cameroon, manager? (The ship was re-flagged to Camerroon in 2019, she was Russia-flagged until 2017, Russian management still listed as manager)

Share through: Share

Twitter

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Skype



Facebook



Comments

comments